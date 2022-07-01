Updated
What's left of North Cronulla beach after the June long weekend destruction will be easier to access as a result of remediation works carried out this week.
About 200 tonnes of sand was trucked in to restore the main access path from the Esplanade at Peryman Square.
How long the repairs will last is the big question because another big swell is forecast for this weekend.
The height of the waves in Bate Bay is expected to reach nearly four metres on Sunday night. Winds of up to 30 knots are forecast along the coast.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said the council had continued to undertake beach remediation works at several locations in an attempt to provide safe pedestrian access for beachgoers ahead of the school holidays.
"These works follow recent hazardous surf conditions which have caused significant sand erosion along stretches of our Bate Bay coastline," he said.
"Council has recently deposited approximately 200 tonnes of locally sourced sand at the southern end of North Cronulla Beach in an attempt to allow safe pedestrian access to this area of beach.
"With persistent stormy conditions predicted over the coming week, Sutherland Shire Council will continue to monitor weather and tidal conditions to maximise the effectiveness of these remediation works.
"A number of beach access tracks remain closed in the interests of public safety, with beachgoers urged to use an alternate route should their usual point of entry to the beach be fenced off. Parents are further advised that children should not be permitted to play near areas of significant sand erosion."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
