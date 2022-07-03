St John Bosco College, Engadine students raised more than $18,000 for Sutherland Shire Relay for Life this year, becoming the top fund-raising team for the third year in a row.
But, their contribution goes well beyond that, says Rod Coy, chairman of the annual community event.
"Relay for Life is not just about raising funds for cancer research - it's about community, celebrating and remembering," he said.
"I find the kids, and particularly those from Bosco, really get it.
"The things they say are just so impressive."
Eighty-four Bosco Year 11 and 12 students participated in this year's event, which started in pouring rain at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda on Saturday April 30.
Relay for Life has been a part of the college's life for more than a decade and has become a part of it's Pastoral Community Involvement Program.
The students were led by team captain and pastoral care coordinator Simone Babic.
Principal Jenny Fowler and a large number of teaching staff also joined in the quest to remember and support those living with cancer, and to honour those lost to the disease.
Mr Coy and Holly Dean from Cancer Council NSW were later invited to the college to receive the cheque for $18 031, the result of the team's fundraising efforts.
More than $200,000 was raised over the weekend to assist with the work of Cancer Council NSW.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
