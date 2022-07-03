St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St John Bosco College Engadine students raise $18,000 for Relay for Life - and 'really get' what the event is about

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 4 2022 - 12:10am, first published July 3 2022 - 11:20pm
St John Bosco College, Engadine students raised more than $18,000 for Sutherland Shire Relay for Life this year, becoming the top fund-raising team for the third year in a row.

