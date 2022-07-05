Businesses back inclusion Advertising Feature

PROGRAM WORKS: Lil Hideout Cafe manager Lina Habib (left) with NOVA general manager Anne Goyer at the launch event for 100 Jobs in 100 Days.

Business owners from across St George, Sutherland Shire and Bankstown recently attended NOVA Employment's launch of their seventh annual 100 jobs in 100 days campaign in support of building a more inclusive workforce.

Employers, representing a wide range of industries, gathered at St George Motor Boat Club to learn more about what it is like to hire workers with disability.

Lina Habib, Manager of Lil Hideout Café, first recruited staff through NOVA three years ago and currently employs four young people with disability - two traineeships in a Cert II Hospitality, and two casuals.

"The quality of their work is amazing," said Lina, who's been operating small businesses for 20 years.

"I would hire even more if I could fit them in."

During the COVID lockdowns, Lina partnered with Deadly Connections and prepared more than 360 meals a week for people in need.

"And these kids were great, helping, packing, stacking up," said Lina, a single mum of five children.

Diversity is important for Lina who encouraged her peers in the room to get on board NOVA's 100 jobs in 100 days campaign and hire people with disability. "Do it and you won't look back," she said.

For 31 years NOVA Employment has offered competitive integrated employment services, finding and supporting people with both intellectual and physical disabilities, in work within the general community.

Restaurant entrepreneur, Ali Durgham, whose franchises include Dougies Grill, also spoke to the crowd.

He said he has a worker at Hurstville who has always shown great initiative.

"He's been there for four years and thinks he's the boss," Ali said.

"He helps with the washing up and filling up the sauces and is very thorough. It's rewarding and every day he brings a smile to my face."

Ali has been hiring through NOVA for six years.



With the theme of "Focus on ability" NOVA is a supported employment program that offers specialist job seeking assistance and post placement support.



Their experienced staff find jobs for their clients in the general community, at award wage. They work exclusively with people who have a disability or significant barriers to work.



NOVA has an excellent record of success and meaningful career development. They also have staff who specialise in helping people who are deaf or hearing impaired.



If you would like to find out more information about NOVA Employment's free recruitment service you can contact 1300 ABILITY (1300 224 5489).



Or you can visit their website at www.novaemployment.com.au.