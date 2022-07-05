Quality result guaranteed Advertising Feature

GROWING DEMAND: The team at Highlander Metals are experts in fabrication, supply and installation of all kinds of steel, stainless and aluminium applications.

Dedication to excellence and a desire to achieve the best result underpins everything they do at Highlander Metals in Kirrawee.

'Highlanders' Shane MacDonald and Mark Low established Highlander Steel back in 2014. The business then purchased Custom Stainless Innovations in 2019 and, after merging both companies, rebranded as Highlander Metals last year.

Managing director Shane MacDonald said the initial aim of the business was to provide great service and support to those undertaking structural steel jobs that fell outside the domain of "normal".

"This has now evolved into delivering for our customers not only the 'normal' but undertaking a wide range of bespoke jobs with a positive and can-do attitude," he said.

The business now offers material sales of steel, aluminium and stainless, as well as fabrication and installation of all three.

Their steel division delivers exceptional service and supply in the residential and commercial sectors from inception to completion with a commitment to providing the best steel solutions in fabrication and installations.

"Our stainless division has developed an outstanding reputation for high quality custom made stainless fabrication, installation and stainless sales in set lengths or cut to size, for residential and commercial use," Mr MacDonald said.

The aluminium division is the newest addition to Highlander Metals. Using and enhancing existing skill sets within Highlander Metals it has already delivered a range of successful projects.

"Our team has more than 150 years' of combined team experience and we pride ourselves on the quality of our detail in manufacture and the premium materials used in all our fabrication and installations."

Coming out of the COVID 19 pandemic there has been an increase in indoor/outdoor living area renovations.

"This has meant that stainless steel is increasingly in demand in the home space and that hospitality space inquiries are on an upward trend," Mr MacDonald said.

As proud members of the community Highlander Metals has been part of the strong growth in the local building sector.

"In recent years the focus within our own backyard has been rewarding for the business and the team and that continues to be one of our key focal points," Mr MacDonald said.

As an Australian Veteran who served in the Royal Australian Navy for 12 years Mr MacDonald is also proud to support the Sydney Combined Forces Rugby Football Club who assist veterans moving back into the community.