Bespoke masterwork in Ramsgate Beach

Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Set upon an impressive 897sqm level block, this expertly designed home is a triumph of contemporary luxury.
The wonderfully spacious single level layout is intuitively crafted to offer a remarkable living zone and outstanding resort inspired entertaining.
Soaring skylight ceilings and timber floors, the light-soaked living and dining areas flow through to a huge all-weather entertaining terrace with barbecue kitchen and complemented by lush irrigated lawns and gardens, a gas heated pool and putting green.
The stylish stone gas kitchen appointed with quality appliances and eat-in-bench is a chef's delight and adjoins the open plan living area.
Generous bedrooms with plush wool carpets include a king master with stunning bespoke joinery, walk-in robe and ensuite.
Some of its other outstanding features include luxurious stone bathrooms - the main containing a bathtub, a cinema room, infrared sauna, ducted air-conditioning and an oversized laundry.
Located only steps to Ramsgate Public School, its cherished address represents a premium lifestyle experience.
Surrounded by excellent amenities and facilities such as Scarborough Park and Botany Bay, the home is easily accessible to the CBD and Westfield Miranda and moments to local village delights.
