Maria's encore for her father's story

For years Maria Yip kept a trunk full of her father's costumes for his amateur Chinese opera group.
Her father, Gable Yip came to Australia from Hong Kong in the 1950s and Maria, then aged five, and her mother, King Yu were reunited with him in 1975.
Gable Yip had opened a restaurant and along with some friends had started a Chinese opera group based in Haymarket in the late 1960s.
"It was a hobby, something they did on afternoons and weekends after work," Maria said.
"Over the years my father collected many costumes for the performances of the opera group."
The opera group stopped performing in the 1980s and when Gable Yip passed away in 2001, aged 78, Maria inherited his collection of unique Chinese opera costumes, head-dresses and props.
"When my parents passed away someone said I should keep the costumes and share them with others," Maria said.
"It's a heritage collection. The gowns and head-dresses come from Hong Kong and are finely crafted and elaborate. A friend of mine said it would be difficult to get items like these now," Maria said.
The costumes have been stored in a large chest for years until recently, when Maria loaned an elaborate opera crown from her father's costume collection to be included in Georges River Council's new exhibition, Our Journeys, Our Stories, currently showing at the Hurstville Gallery and Museum.
The exhibition explores the significant history and ongoing contribution of the Chinese migrant community to the Georges River area.
Maria hopes to display more of the collection for the public to see at a venue such as the Powerhouse Museum or something similar.
"As an only child it is on my shoulders to keep the past alive," she said.
"This is our story. There's millions of stories but this was our story and I want to share it.
"As migrants we have come a long way. This exhibition reflects where we have been, where we are and hopefully where we are going."
Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu, in a Notice of Motion to the May 23 council meeting, congratulated the council staff for their outstanding efforts in the development and installation of the Our Journeys, Our Stories exhibition.
Cr Liu also thanked 2CR Chinese Radio Station for their support and promotion of Council's Our Journeys, Our Stories exhibition.
"I also want to extent my special appreciation to those people like Maria who generously donated various displaying items to this exhibition," Councillor Liu said.
"It was a day almost five years ago when Maria rang me and said she has lots of Cantonese Opera costumes and gear passed by from the older generation of her family.
"Considering the unique and historical meaning and value, she would like to know if the Council could utilise them. I introduced her to our cultural and community team then our story started from that time. Now I am so glad to see they are part of this wonderful exhibition."
The exhibition is being supported by 2CR Chinese Radio Station which was established in 1994 as the first seven day, twenty four hour radio station which broadcasted in Chinese.
2CR produced iits own program "Another Place, Another Story", interviewing prominent Chinese community leaders to share their life experiences, on how to overcome obstacles and difficulties moving to a new environment and learning a new language and culture.
"We see it as a way to record, and honor what the elders have done for us," said 2CR managing director Esmond Cho.
"When I heard Councillor Liu, who is one of our guests of the program, mentioned the Our Journey, Our Stories exhibition, I was honored to be able to contribute to the project," Mr Cho said.
"We are more than happy to provide as much media support as we could. I think as a media outlet today, especially as ethnic media, we play an important role to become the bridge between council and the local community."
Our Journeys, Our Stories is showing at the Hurstville Museum and Gallery until July 24.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
