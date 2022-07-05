Inaugural 3Bridges NAIDOC Week Youth and Community day moves to July 15

3Bridges Community's NAIDOC Week event has been postponed to next week due to the inclement weather.
The Inaugural 3Bridges NAIDOC Week Youth and Community day will now be held on Friday, 15 July from 10am to 4pm at Penshurst Park.
The event will have a range of activities starting with a traditional Welcome to Country.
There will be cultural performances throughout the day, a variety a stalls, face painting, a youth chill out zone, a Mums and Bubs tent, Elders Tent, Arts area, volleyball, basketball and much more.
This includes an Oz Tag competition which is sponsored by Club Rivers and will be ongoing throughout the day.
Those in attendance have the opportunity to register to go into the draw to win a prize.
Everything on the day is free, whether it be a coffee from the Coffee Stall, Sausage on a roll, fruit, or any of the activities available on the day.
After the past two years of lockdown, the NAIDOC Week Youth and Family day will not only be a wonderful day to celebrate and learn more about the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community but an opportunity for the community to come together.
Find out more about the event here: https://3bridges.org.au/naidoc-week-2022
