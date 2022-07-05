St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Inaugural 3Bridges NAIDOC Week Youth and Community day moves to July 15

Updated July 5 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Jada Mundine who will be participating in the 3Bridges Community NAIDOC event at Penshurst Park.

3Bridges Community's NAIDOC Week event has been postponed to next week due to the inclement weather.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.