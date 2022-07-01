St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Inaugural 3Bridges NAIDOC Week Youth and Community day

July 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inaugural 3Bridges NAIDOC Week Youth and Community day

3Bridges Community has partnered with Georges River Council to hold the Inaugural 3Bridges NAIDOC Week Youth and Community day on Wednesday, 6 July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.