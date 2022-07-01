St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Widening of King Georges Road begins

Updated July 1 2022 - 7:43am, first published 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Major works on the widening of King Georges Road have officially begun today as NSW Treasurer, Matt Kean and Minister for Metropolitan Roads, Natalie Ward joined Oatley MP, Mark Coure to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.