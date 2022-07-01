Widening of King Georges Road begins

Major works on the widening of King Georges Road have officially begun today as NSW Treasurer, Matt Kean and Minister for Metropolitan Roads, Natalie Ward joined Oatley MP, Mark Coure to mark the occasion.
The $130 million project is jointly funded by the NSW and Australian Governments and it will see the road widened to three lanes in each direction with dedicated right turn bays.
This will reduce travel times and boost safety along the road helping to alleviate congestion throughout the St George area.
Mr Coure said the project is set to benefit the over 44,000 vehicles which use King Georges Road everyday.
"The widening of King Georges Road has been talked about for some time now and it is absolutely fantastic to see major works begin on such an important congestion-busting project." Mr Coure said.
"Widening King Georges Road will get local residents home sooner and safer, making sure that people spend more time with their families and friends instead of being stuck in traffic."
Work is expected to be completed by late 2024, weather permitting.
Minister for Metropolitan Roads, Natalie Ward said, this is an important piece of infrastructure especially to relieve congestion on King Georges Road during weekday peak periods.
"The goal of our road infrastructure is to make it easier for people to move around safely and in as little time as possible," she said.
