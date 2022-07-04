St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Jnr Waters to fight for title

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 4 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 10:00pm
Jangles: Beau Waters is in Melbourne looking for a title.Picture John Veage

While most 13yr olds will be relaxing during the school holidays, Caringbah's Beau 'Jangles' Waters will be in Melbourne fighting for an Australian title.

