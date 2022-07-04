While most 13yr olds will be relaxing during the school holidays, Caringbah's Beau 'Jangles' Waters will be in Melbourne fighting for an Australian title.
He is fighting in the 34-36 kilo 13 year division but in NSW boxers under the age of 14 years can't be registered as a combatant in any class.
Advertisement
Waters, the son of former pro boxer Ryan, has been training and lightly sparing for two years and has now had seven fights - two exhibition and five fights interstate for four wins and a loss.
Beau said he is looking forward to it and is focused and ready to fight.
"At the moment I'm just having fun, but I will keep on fighting and see where it takes me"
The year seven De La Salle student was selected at the Sutherland PCYC in a NSW futures camp and has been travelling to WA, Qld and Canberra to fight "to just get some experience"
He is sponsored for his flights and accommodation by Nuline, LJ Hooker Padstow, The Property Co and Australian Buckets.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.