Open nights return to the Green Point Observatory at Oyster Bay

By Murray Trembath
July 12 2022 - 3:13am
Star gazing: Sutherland Astronomical Society president Sandy Galos with the the 41cm Selby telescope in the Green Point Observatory dome. Picture: John Veage

After months of very limited operations due to COVID lockdowns and completion of a major maintenance program, the Green Point Observatory at Oyster Bay is reopening to the public.

