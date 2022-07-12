After months of very limited operations due to COVID lockdowns and completion of a major maintenance program, the Green Point Observatory at Oyster Bay is reopening to the public.
Sutherland Astronomical Society is inviting the community to open nights on August 5 and 6.
"It has been a long journey, but we are now operating in full business mode," said the society's publicity officer Judyth Dowdell.
The open nights run from 6pm - 10pm.
Visitors can view moon craters, Saturn, star clusters and nebulae through the 41cm Selby telescope operating in the Observatory Dome, the 35cm Napier telescope under the roll-off roof, and a variety of telescopes on the field.
There will be talks on astronomy, a BBQ, hot and cold food and drinks, books, posters and gifts on sale.
"BYO curiosity, questions and warm beanie," the society's website advises.
Entry is $12 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for families. No booking is required and payment can be made by cash or credit card.
The biggest telescope is named after Keith Selby, a founding member of the society.
Built by the members more than 50 years ago from old truck parts, including a Renault engine flywheel, it has an aperture of 41cm or 16 inches (mirror size) and has a focal length of 2.5m (the length of the tube).
The telescope has been upgraded a number of times, and is now computer-controlled.
Sutherland Astronomical Society was formed in 1961 and was originally known as the James Cook Astronomers Club.
