There is a renewed minor flooding alert for Woronora, after residents in low-lying areas were urged to evacuate in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gymea Tradies remains an evacuation centre for those ordered to leave their homes.
Advertisement
Minor flooding is occurring along the Woronora River at Woronora Bridge. The river level may reach around 1.60 metres overnight Sunday into Monday. Further rises are possible as more heavy rainfall is forecast for the next 48 hours.
The following low-lying areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
People should consider raising moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.
NSW SES directed residents and businesses within low-lying parts of Woronora to evacuate the following areas at about 12.30am on July 3:
The previous time Woronora was affected by flooding was in April this year, when wild weather and prolonged rainfall caused water levels to rise.
Police and emergency services are urging the community not to take risks in the current flood conditions, and avoid all non-essential travel, with several roads closed and impacted by flood waters, landslips and fallen trees.
A large tree fell onto vehicles at Loftus Street, Bundeena, and a railway replacement bus malfunctioned at Waterfall, rolling down a hill backwards and collecting a few cars. The guardrail at the bottom of the car park stopped the bus from travelling further. Emergency services were on scene to control fuel leaking from the bus.
The heavy rainfall is being driven by the deepening of a coastal trough off the NSW coast. An East Coast Low is forecast to develop in the trough on Monday, leading to further intensification of rain, wind and hazardous seas on Sunday and Monday.
Hazardous and damaging surf warnings are current from Sunday and likely to persist for several days.
SANDBAG PICKUP POINTS
People can call 132 500 to arrange a pick-up time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.