St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

SES orders evacuation of low-lying areas of Woronora overnight

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 3 2022 - 5:16am, first published July 2 2022 - 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is a renewed minor flooding alert for Woronora, after residents in low-lying areas were urged to evacuate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.