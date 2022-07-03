St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: M5 East Toll Public Forum

Updated July 3 2022 - 5:17am, first published 3:24am
A Minns Labor Government will keep the Harbour Bridge and Harbour Bridge Tunnel in public hands and every dollar we collect from those roads will go towards providing a comprehensive toll relief package.

On Sunday June 26, I hosted the M5 East Toll Public Forum at Bexley RSL Club. I was joined by the Shadow Minister for Roads John Graham MLC, Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry and hundreds of local residents who came to have their say.

Local News

