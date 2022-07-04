St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wild weather keeps Sutherland Shire SES busy

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:38am, first published 3:30am
Sutherland Shire SES volunteers are continuing to attend requests for help, as the wild weather wrecks havoc.

Eva Kolimar

