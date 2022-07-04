Sutherland Shire SES volunteers are continuing to attend requests for help, as the wild weather wrecks havoc.
But Sutherland Shire SES Commander, Jim Pullin, says teams have been busy.
"It's getting busier now that the rain is starting to get heavier in the shire, but we've had a bit of easing as people woke to a little rain, so we're lucky," he said.
"The main concern has been the water coming over the spillway at the Woronora Dam, but it has been steady. With water running downstream and rain on top of that, the river is still running quite high, but it's not flooding.
"People in the Wonnie are very used to high tides. We haven't had to do any evacuations, but we went very close. By the time people woke up in the morning, the river was back to where it should be and roads were open."
Mr Pullin said the caravan park was on high alert. "It did worry us because it's built virtually on a flood plain," he said. "The water did come into there, gumboot deep. The evacuation centre at Gymea Tradies is there if needed."
The previous time Woronora was affected by flooding was in April this year, which Mr Pullin said was much worse than the past few days. Most of the callouts have been for property damage and "normal" fallen trees on parked cars.
"It's been a long time since a lot of the area got heavy rain so people are finding that this was the test for their recent household maintenance," he said.
"We've had over 204 jobs, with only about 10 outstanding. We have three teams in the field. It's pretty dangerous work - roofs are slippery, we're negotiating soft ground, and the big concern is high winds that can cause large trees to fall. I know it's school holidays and people have plans, but only go out if you have to."
Sutherland Shire SES will also help other teams this week in hardest hit areas in Sydney's west.
Heavy rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Monday into Tuesday, which may cause renewed river level rises on the high tide at Woronora. The river level peaked at 1.77 metres on Saturday.
As of July 3 at 3pm, Weatherzone stated it had been the most intense rainfall in 31 years in Audley (234mm in 24 hours) and Lucas Heights (190mm in 24 hours).
There was a power outage at Miranda Library on Monday morning, and large swells have also damaged the construction zone near the Alley, closing the esplanade between Cronulla and North Cronulla.
Those using public transport are also urged to expect changes, delays and gaps in services across the network on Monday, as trains will be heavily impacted.
