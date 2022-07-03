Two first half goals have guided Rockdale Ilinden to a 2-1 away victory against the Wollongong Wolves on a wet Friday night at WIN Stadium.
This was a crucial win after two previous draws and sets the club up now for a run into the top six.
Advertisement
Rockdale went into the half time break with a two-goal lead after Alec Urosevski and Jaden Casella both found the net.
A penalty in the last ten minutes was the only consolation for the hosts.
Rockdale started fast, creating two chances in the first five minutes,and the visitors' early pressure told with nine minutes played as Urosevski opened the scoring.
It was the quality star striker's 17th goal of the NPL NSW Men's campaign and with it, took over the lead in the Golden Boot tally.
Wollongong looked to respond over the next 15 minutes creating several opportunities but Rockdale stepped up their attacking intent in the final 10 minutes of the first half hoping to double their advantage heading into half time.
In the 38th minute, Urosevski slid a pass into the box for Jaden Casella whose left-footed shot bounced onto the right post after the goalkeeper got a hand to it.
The rebound fell to Urosevski in the middle of the box, but his effort was deflected over the bar.
A couple of minutes after, the side found their second goal of the game as Casella whipped a left-footed curling strike into the top left corner from the right of the box.
It was a more reserved start to the second period but the Wolves started to conjure up a couple of opportunities.
They were handed a lifeline 81 minutes in when the side was awarded a penalty that they put into the bottom left corner.
Three minutes after the goal they had another chance with a shot from outside the box, but it rolled straight to Rockdale goalie Bradasevic.
With four minutes to go Rockdale looked to extend their lead with a shot powering just past the right post.
Despite a late surge the Wolves were unable to find an equaliser with Rockdale running out 2-1 winners.
Rockdale coach Steve Zoric was pleased with the performance and believed that this result could provide momentum heading into the final stages of the season.
"I thought we controlled most parts of the game. We made it hard for ourselves obviously with that individual error and then the penalty - we allowed them back in the game," he said.
"I'm happy with how the troops are bouncing back and we're starting to get a full deck back on board. We're starting to turn that corner and the football's been great so I'm really happy with the lads and their response."
Rockdale now start as favourites against neighbours Sutherland FC in the second game of the Leader Cup at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.