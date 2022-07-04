St George Basketball has launched a formal campaign to get a permanent home for basketball in the St George Area - "There's No Place Like Home".
The St George Saints are an integral part of the local St George population, which covers two local Council areas: Georges River Council and Bayside Council.
They have a history of over 40 years of giving back to the local community, and over the years have provided thousands of local youth the opportunity to play basketball and develop both their basketball skills and build their character.
The Saints family always want more spaces to play basketball, whether that is for recreation and competition, outdoor or indoor - and Bayside Council is looking into opportunities for more outdoor basketball courts.
Despite this long history, St George Basketball, and the St George area, still does not have a dedicated home for the local basketball community and each year, pays over $200,000 in court hire fees - to multiple venues - in order to provide basketball for the community.
Learn to play, all development programs, the girls-only programs, local competition, and representative basketball all need space to play, and these spaces have to be hired off third-party organisations.
St George Basketball also want to make sure they can provide programs for every person who wants to play basketball - whether social, young people just learning to play and men and women representing the St George area in elite competition.
Currently St. George Basketball is running two week school holiday clinics.
