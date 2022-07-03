Sans Souci Leisure Centre reopens

Sans Souci Leisure Centre has reopened to the community after completing a significant transformation.
The newly renovated leisure centre now features a floor-to-ceiling window panel stretching over metres by the indoor pool overlooking Georges River giving locals visiting the facility a 180-degree view of the waterway.
Other upgrades to the facility include a refurbished gym and new fitness equipment, updated change rooms with the installation of new showers, painting and new cubicle doors.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said, "The reopening of Sans Souci Leisure Centre is a great opportunity for the community to make use of premium facilities and look after their health."
Sans Souci Leisure Centre is under new management by BlueFit, an Australian owned and operated leisure management company with over a decade of experience.
BlueFit CEO, Todd McHardy said, "We are committed to providing the local community with new and upgraded facilities to help inspire community activity and encourage better health practices for all ages."
Community members will be able to take advantage of BlueFit's swimming programs which caters to all swimming capabilities and Health Club, a friendly training environment aimed to inspire community activity.
Sans Souci Leisure Centre is open from 5.00am to 7.30pm (Monday to Friday) and 7.00am to 4.00pm (Saturay and Sunday).
For more information on Sans Souci Leisure Centre, visit https://sanssouciaquatic.com.au/
