Sans Souci Leisure Centre reopens

Updated July 3 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 11:02pm
Georges River Council Mayor attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the official reopening with Councillor Elise Borg and Councillor Natalie Mort.

Sans Souci Leisure Centre has reopened to the community after completing a significant transformation.

