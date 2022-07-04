Wellings running to fifth Games

New marathon runner Eloise Wellings will become one of the first Australian track and field athletes to compete at five Commonwealth Games after being named for the 2022 Birmingham team.
For two-time Olympian Eloise Wellings, 39, a fifth Commonwealth Games appearance is a monumental milestone in a career that has covered 24 years on the international stage.
This will be her first Australian team appearance since the birth of her second child in 2019 and her first as a marathoner after scaling up from middle distance track events.
"It's an honour any time I get to put on the Australian kit, but to make five Commonwealth Games teams is very special," Wellings said.
"Its about 9,994 training sessions in between my first one in Melbourne in 2006 and I'm still having fun, most of the time."
Wellings had a busy weekend competing in the Gold Coast Half marathon on Saturday and flying out to London on Monday
