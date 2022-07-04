The Dragons defied brutal weather conditions in Wollongong to down the Raiders 12-10 on Sunday afternoon. The win keeps the Dragons in eighth spot on the ladder and still in touch with the leaders.
The Dragons have now won their past four games at WIN Stadium.
In driving rain and gale force winds the kicking game of Ben Hunt, who has been named in the Queensland Origin squad, proved vital in a tight contest that could have gone either way.
The home team opened the scoring in bizarre fashion when Jordan Rapana attempted a short dropout and Jack Wighton inexplicably tapped the ball back, only for the ball to land in the hands of Talatau Amone who strolled over for a 4-0 lead.
Another short dropout gone wrong by Canberra handed Zac Lomax a gift two points from in front of the sticks and the Red V led 6-0 after 26 minutes.
The Dragons made a strong start to the second half but the Raiders soon settled into a rhythm and grabbed their second try when some poor online defence by the Red V made it 12-10.
In a nail biting finish, Ramsey dropped a bomb with 90 seconds to play and the Raiders had their chance but they were denied by desperate defence and a controversial last tackle by Hunt.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said there'll be an NRL justification of there not being a penalty on that last play.
"We set ourselves up to win that game. It was a really tough grind in the first half and then we let ourselves down. We had opportunities but we lost our way."
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said he thought in the first half they didn't respect the conditions as much as Canberra.
"We were a bit lateral and didn't have enough physicality in us.
"To our credit in the second half against the wind we played the type of football we need to play, our kicking game and our defence at their end of the field, we kept them there for long periods, which is how we won."
In round 17 the Dragons face a tough road trip to Brisbane to face the Broncos on Sunday at Suncorp.
Origin rep's Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell and Patrick Carrigan are among those who won't be available for Brisbane and Hunt will be missing from the Dragons.
