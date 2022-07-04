St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hunt's desperation pays off

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:25am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last gasp: A desperate final minute tackle by Ben Hunt ensured the Dragons got the home win over Canberra in a tough contest. Picture NRL Images

The Dragons defied brutal weather conditions in Wollongong to down the Raiders 12-10 on Sunday afternoon. The win keeps the Dragons in eighth spot on the ladder and still in touch with the leaders.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.