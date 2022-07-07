From mum life to bagging in a business, two Sutherland Shire cousins have combined their skills to form a fashionable venture with a sustainable purpose.
Hello Weekend is the label launched this year by Sally Groat and Rebecca (Bec) Heaydon, who have spent more than three years perfecting what they describe as the "best beach bag".
The products are all made from recycled bottles that are again recycled and re-purposed into waterproof, and you guessed it, recyclable beach bags.
The two mums-turned-style-entrepreneurs linked their skills in the venture. The creative force behind the brand, Mrs Heayson, 32, of Engadine, has worked as a graphic designer for the past 15 years while raising two children. She says consumers want more than just something that looks good.
"I think our message really resonates with people who want to feel good about the products they purchase," she said.
"At the heart of Hello Weekend is the sustainability impact of the business. Creating products that don't add to the global pollution and trash problem floating amongst our waterways and choking our wildlife."
The use of recycled materials doesn't stop at the bags. The "circular motion" of recycling and recycling again, begins during production.
"Everything from the mailing satchel and packaging, printed cards and of course the product itself are made in an eco-friendly manner," Mrs Heaydon said.
Co-founder, Mrs Groat, 47, of Caringbah, also a mum to two who previously owned a popular patisserie at Gymea, and taps into her acquired business skills.
But perhaps the best knowledge they share is that a mum can "never have enough bags".
"...Or bags big enough to hold everything you need," Mrs Groat said.
"These bags are made from recycled bottles and they can also be recycled once you don't need them anymore. With the ban on lightweight plastic bags since June, it's the perfect time to think about what other bag options are around."
Their range has also turned heads in the fashion influencer scene. Former Australian magazine editor Mia Freedman promoted the bags on her social media channels, which led to a flurry of 'likes' and orders.
The bags are available online but are also stocked overseas and in 12 stores across Australia, including at the shire's Coral Coast Living, Honua Collective, Distraction and Nourish Organic.
