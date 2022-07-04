Riverwood Community Centre held a farewell gathering for Hang Trinh, who has been a social support group team leader for the age and disability department for more than 15 years.
Mrs Trinh arrived in Australia in 1990, escaping Vietnam by boat, hailing from a refugee camp. She studied at TAFE part-time and completed a course in community welfare.
She started work in aged services in 1997 and has been at Riverwood Community Centre since 2008 as a team leader in multicultural groups.
Mrs Trinh dedicated her time to helping people in the community.
" I feel very sad to leave the Riverwood Community Centre especially the Vietnamese/Chinese group and clients," she said. "I love my job and worked from all my heart to support the community."
Riverwood Community Centre Chairman, Karl Saleh, says Mrs Trinh will "always be remembered for her great service to our community."
