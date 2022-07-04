St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Riverwood Community Centre farewells a favourite

By Eva Kolimar
July 4 2022
Community farewell: Hang Trinh, who has worked at Riverwood Community Centre for more than 15 years, was farewelled by her team and clients on June 28. She is pictured with the centre's chairman Karl Saleh and Pauline Gallagher.

Riverwood Community Centre held a farewell gathering for Hang Trinh, who has been a social support group team leader for the age and disability department for more than 15 years.

