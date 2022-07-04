A number of COVID-19 cases at Calvary Health Care, Kogarah, plus staff absences as a result of illnesses, has families of patients concerned that they are being left in the dark.
A family member from Bexley, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was disappointed that she wasn't informed about cases, particularly as she regularly visited the hospital to see her father.
"My dad was there for two weeks for rehab, and he's out now, but we had no communication about the cases while he was a patient there," she said. "The only way I knew about it was because my godmother is there, locked in her room until July 6.
"I've heard good things about Calvary so I was very surprised to not get a call, text or email to say I may have been exposed. I was not impressed by that. I took it upon myself and got a PCR test.
"I'm a school teacher so I understand outbreaks can happen anywhere but it's about how they are managed. It's not to frighten people but to let people know there was an outbreak, especially after what we've all been through, transparency is crucial."
A spokeswoman for South Eastern Sydney Local Health District says it is working with Calvary following confirmation that eight patients tested positive to COVID-19.
"The patients are on the rehabilitation ward and are isolated," she said.
"Eight staff members associated with the rehabilitation ward outbreak are currently isolating at home.
"The hospital has conducted cleaning of the appropriate areas and implemented additional infection control procedures to maintain the health and safety of patients and staff. The ward is currently closed to new admissions.
"Calvary Health Care Kogarah is committed to protecting staff, patients and visitors from COVID-19. Strict infection prevention and control measures are followed, including personal protective equipment (PPE), face mask fit-testing for staff, regular hand hygiene, and thorough cleaning of all areas.
"To help our health staff we urge the community to please keep up to date with all vaccinations, including for COVID-19 and influenza, particularly during the winter months."
