An off leash dog park is a key component of a draft masterplan for Heathcote Oval, which is on display for community feedback.
The existing car park and surrounding area have been reconfigured to ensure the proposed off leash area does not adjoin any existing sporting uses.
Sutherland Shire Council approved the controversial off-leash dog park in 2021.
The draft masterplan provides for the replacement of existing netball courts with four hard surfaced multi-sport courts for netball, basketball and unstructured forms of active use.
They will also provide a hard-standing area for organised events.
A green space with picnic amenities and outdoor fitness facilities separates the proposed dog off leash area from potential conflict with the high activity sports fields.
Other features of the draft masterplan include:
The masterplan will follow a staged implementation to correspond with construction phasing and available funding.
Short term works include the lighting renewal, dog off leash area, upgrade of the carpark, shared pedestrian/cycle path along Wilson Parade, hard surfaced multi-sport courts, outdoor gym equipment and accessibility improvements to the existing buildings.
Medium term works include the perimeter walking track, enclosed cricket nets and localised grading and surface improvements to sports fields.
Long term works will include the upgrade of the clubhouse and amenities buildings.
The draft masterplan is on public display up until July 29.
Visit: https://jointheconversation.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/heathcote-oval-mp
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
