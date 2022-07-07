A space for patients and families to reflect or have a quiet moment to themselves away from clinical wards, is being changed-up.
But the future of Sutherland Hospital's chapel/quiet room, which has since 1976 provided a place for people to go for a moment of solace, is up in the air amidst confusion what will happen to the facility.
The hospital, which is undergoing a major re-development, is re-purposing the existing, separate space. It will be used instead for staff education, research and staff well-being programs.
A spokeswoman for the hospital says it is consulting with chaplains, Anglicare, and Rotary, to identify a multi-faith room within the hospital where patients, families, carers and staff from all faiths and spiritual backgrounds can access for quiet reflection and prayer.
The chapel was built between 1976-78 following community donations by Rotary. Caringbah Rotary member and former club president Cathy Mason says she supports moving the chapel but it would need to remain a space for those in need.
"With the expansion of the hospital I understand that the chapel may need to be re-purposed as it is fairly isolated in its current location," she said. "Late at night people have to go out in the cold.
"However, it is extremely important that a quiet place for anyone to use be created within the hospital to allow people a place for reflection."
She hopes several pews in the chapel that were donated by families would be moved and incorporated into the new area. Mrs Mason's father was part of the initial build of the chapel.
"Whether it's in a garden where people can sit...The chapel is an important part of Caringbah Rotary's proud history," she said.
"It is also important to show this as a designated Rotary area so that people can see that they have the support of the community. For many years Rotary club would meet and have a service there."
Hospital volunteer Marietta Hopkins, says the chapel is a necessity.
"The chapel was purpose built to fulfil a need in the community - a need that will always be with us," she said. "It's a spacious area filled with natural light. It's a place of sanctuary."
Mrs Hopkins of Woolooware said she heard the chapel was was being earmarked for removal to a smaller area near the morgue.
"Hardley a haven for those in distress," she said. "Rumour has it the room would barely fit one family, let alone others."
The spokeswoman for Sutherland Hospital says discussions are still ongoing. "No new location has been decided as yet," she said.
The state government is spending $81.5 million on the hospital re-development project. Work began in November 2021, with the new building on track to be completed later this year and open to patients in 2023, with refurbishment works to follow.
