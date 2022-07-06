Tanya Harrison of Raja Homewares, Caringbah South, is among the Local Business Heroes announced by Australia Post.
This year the initiative is celebrating and supporting 57 businesses, chosen from almost 1000 entries.
Each recipient received a 'heroes package' worth up to $5000.
Ms Harrison will join the others in a marketing campaign in her local post office for a month, and will have access to business coaching through Small Business Australia.
Family-run Raja Homewares supplies hand-crafted rattan furniture for baby, child and teenage rooms.
