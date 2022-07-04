SES urges Bonnet Bay residents to evacuate

Residents in low-lying parts of Bonnet Bay are being advised to evacuate.
Those in Johnson Close, Arthur Place and properties on Lower Washington Drive backing on to Johnson Close, should leave their premises by 8pm.
NSW SES has urged people to head east on Washington Drive towards Tudor Road and Sutherland.
Once floodwater reaches two metres at the Woronora Bridge, the area will be isolated.
Residents who remain in the area may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for SES to approach the area.
People are advised to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. An evacuation centre has been established at Gymea Tradies.
Despite earlier forecasts that the Woronora River levels were steady, Monday evening's heavy rainfall has cause a rapid river level rise.
The flooding is still classified as minor as of 7pm, but is currently at 1.97 metres and rising. It may reach around 2.5 metres at 9pm.
SES crews continue to work throughout the evening, responding to emergency callouts.
A Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crew has saved a family of five, including a pregnant mother, from a car in floodwaters at Revesby Heights in Sydney.
The FRNSW crew, from Hurstville, was dispatched to the corner of The River Road and Prince Street just before 5.30pm.
There it guided one woman from a car to safety and then discovered the family in another vehicle, stranded in the middle of the road.
A father, his pregnant wife, and three children, all believed aged under six, were unable to escape the vehicle, due to floodwaters lapping at the doors.
The fire crew, trained in swift-water rescues, waded out to the vehicle and fitted life jackets to the family.
The firefighters safely carried the children in their arms as they guided the parents through the floodwaters to waiting relatives nearby.
No-one was hurt in the incident.
