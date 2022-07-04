The MV Portland Bay was sitting off Cronulla on Tuesday morning after attempts to tow the vessel into deeper water last night were aborted when tow lines broke in the extreme weather and ocean conditions.
The Port Authority of NSW said, after the tow lines snapped, the ship was moved to a more sheltered location in Bate Bay with both anchors deployed and secured, and one tug remaining connected and another close by.
An explanation has been sought as to why the vessel was off Cronulla at first light.
The statement said 11 metre swells were experienced last night before the decision to suspend further attempts to tow the ship out to sea.
"The crew of the MV Portland Bay has been unable to make the repairs required on board and the incident team's preference at this time is to bring the ship into Port Botany when the weather abates so repairs can be undertaken in the safety of a berth and port environment.
"Based on current weather forecasts, it is expected that the ship will remain off shore until at least Wednesday.
"An additional tug with heavy duty emergency equipment is travelling from Newcastle and is expected to arrive at Port Botany in the early afternoon today to provide further assistance.
"The ship is maintaining its position and the crew are safe, their safety and the safety of our frontline responders remains the highest priority.
"The ongoing severe weather conditions makes moving the MV Portland Bay extremely hazardous so the vessel is being supported in position until the weather eases."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
