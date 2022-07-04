St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Video | MV Portland Bay sitting off Cronulla after towing operation aborted in 11 metre swells

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 5 2022 - 4:25am, first published July 4 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MV Portland Bay off Cronulla. Picture: Chris Lane

Update - Tuesday afternoon

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.