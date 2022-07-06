It may lead to a behind-the-scenes career in the Australian film industry, and perhaps the best thing about it, it sounds pretty fun.
Students geared towards creative courses may also be pleased to know that their passion could lead to a job soon after graduation.
Advertisement
The visual effects, animation and post-production industry is said to be booming, and according to TAFE NSW, it's sending demand for skilled 3D art and animation workers skyrocketing.
Animation and production companies are reporting a growing need for artists, having been buoyed by plans from local and overseas film studios and streamers, and newly announced NSW government support.
Graduates from the Bachelor of 3D Art and Animation are well placed to fill in-demand roles in the sector, TAFE NSW states, with more than 90 per cent of graduates securing jobs in the industry.
Mortdale's Sylvia Gluchowska recently graduated and is working full-time as a modelling and texturing artist at Fin Design and Effects, Surry Hills.
"I was always interested in computer graphics and I wanted to work on games, so I enrolled in TAFE to gain the skills to achieve my dream," she said.
"Studying at TAFE NSW was a great experience, although graduating during the first year of COVID-19 was tough. The course helped me to learn many skills across the 3D industry, from concept to compositing. I got a whole picture on how the whole process looks which helped me decide what field I want to specialise in."
The course prepares students for roles in interactive games or creating visual effects for feature films.
A total of 60 per cent of Australians employed in the screen production industry are based in NSW.
Head Teacher of 3D Art and Animation at TAFE NSW Design Centre Enmore, Vincent Rossini, said interest in courses was pushed by the swathe of film and television productions that have recently hit Australian shores.
"There is an unprecedented demand for skilled visual effects worker in Sydney," said Mr Rossini.
"We've been teaching 3D Art and Animation for 25 years. We have graduates in almost all of the heavyweight production houses both in Australia and worldwide."
A record $2.8 billion recurrent investment in skills and training was announced through the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
Census data also reveals that a higher number of students were choosing vocational pathways. In 2021, 177,032 more students were completing vocational studies, which included courses offered by TAFE and private training providers, compared to 2016. In that same time period, there were 24,824 more people studying at university.
Vocational students made up 7.8 per cent of all Australian students in 2021, up from 5.9 per cent in 2016 and 7.3 per cent in 2011.
Meanwhile, universities enrolled 15.4 per cent of students in 2021, compared to 16 per cent in 2016 and 14 per cent in 2011.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.