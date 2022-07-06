In addition to learning to write and recite the alphabet, the program also explores sight words, sounding out and practicing writing words in dot-to-dot tracing format. The group also learns about verbs, adjectives, nouns, colours, adding these words to the sight word groups to form sentences. In addition to using their workbooks, magnetised letters and boards are also used to practice writing words and sentences. Ms Cabrera aims to introduce home reader books to the activities.

