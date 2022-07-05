St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | The 1989 rescue operation in Bate Bay that didn't go so well

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 5 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:15am
Efforts to rescue the stricken bulk carrier MV Portland Bay, now sitting off Cronulla, revives memories of another operation in Bate Bay 33 years ago.

