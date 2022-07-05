Efforts to rescue the stricken bulk carrier MV Portland Bay, now sitting off Cronulla, revives memories of another operation in Bate Bay 33 years ago.
In 1989, the liquefied gas carrier Kouris ran aground at Wanda and a tug, which tried to free it, also became stuck during the three-day ordeal.
Efforts to refloat the Kouris were hampered by a big ocean swell and winds gusting to 100km/h.
Leader photographer John Veage was on the scene early and captured some amazing images.
Other media outlets and thousands of sightseers then descended on the area. Traffic jams extended for up to three kilometres.
In one dramatic photo, Cronulla lifesaver Mark Dewhurst paddles out on a surfboard to try and connect a tow line between tugs.
Leader reporter Graham Davis wrote how a rubber ducky flipped over trying to perform the same task and fears a fire could break out because, although the fuel tanks were empty, a residue of gas remained.
An inquiry by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau found the Cypriot flag bulk carrier anchored in Bate Bay on the morning of July 24 after discharging a cargo of propane at the Bulk Liquid Berth at Port Botany.
The ship was due to return to the port in following days to load a cargo of ethelyne for export, but nature intervened.
At about 11.30pm on July 24, the wind began to freshen and swing from the west to a little east of south.
At about 3.15am on July 25, the officer of the watch reported to the master, Captain Schluchter, the ship was drifting.
Initial attempts to start the engines failed and the second anchor was dropped.
At about 3.35am, the ship grounded in shoal water near Merries Reef.
Driven by the wind and sea, the Kouris was blown clear of the shoal water but, although the engines were working by that time, the rudder failed to operate.
At about 4.18am, the ship grounded on the beach at Wanda and could not be freed by use of its engines.
The ship eventually refloated at 3.15am on July 27 and was towed to Sydney Harbour for repairs.
The inquiry found mechanical and human errors contributed to the mishap.
Human failings included Captain Schluchter and his senior officers not obtaining weather forecasts and strong wind and gale warnings.
Captain Schluchter had also failed to appreciate the significance of the wind shift and that the ship was anchored to a lee shore.
There had also been a general lack of communication and understanding of responsibility by the officers aboard.
However, the inquiry found Captain Schluchter had made the right decision in not letting the crew leave the ship.
This decision had reduced the risk of injury, and ensured that the ship had sufficient crew when the Kouris was refloated.
The inquiry also found that by completing the inerting operation of the cargo tanks, the risk of fire or explosion was minimised, thus protecting life and property.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
