Heathcote Road closed for seven nights

The eastern end of Heathcote Road will be closed at night for a week as rock excavation continues during work to duplicate the bridge over Woronora River.
Motorists will not be able to use Heathcote Road between New Illawarra Road and Princes Highway from 8pm-5am between Wednesday July 6 and Friday July 15.
During the closures, a detour that is suitable for freight and B-double trucks up to 26 metres long will be in place via the Princes Highway at Kirrawee and the Bangor Bypass.
Transport for NSW says the detour may add up to 30 minutes to journeys.
More information on the Heathcote Road bridge upgrade: nswroads.work/heathcoterdbridge
