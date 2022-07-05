St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Heathcote Road closed for seven nights

Updated July 5 2022 - 4:47am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Heathcote Road bridge over Woronora River is being duplicated. Picture: John Veage

The eastern end of Heathcote Road will be closed at night for a week as rock excavation continues during work to duplicate the bridge over Woronora River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.