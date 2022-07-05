IGA Sutherland has "paid it forward" and given a chunk of its profits to worthy causes.
The business donated funds to Rotary, The Family Co and Project Youth.
"Through our Community Chest Program we donate thousands of dollars to charities every year," George Achram of VICS fresh IGA Sutherland said. "Last year we donated more than $3000 and this year we have already donated around $2400 to two charities.
"We give back to the community whenever we can and love being part of life in the Sutherland Shire."
