NAIDOC signals a 'monumental week in Australian politics' - Burney

For Australia's new Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Barton MP Linda Burney, this was an even more significant NAIDOC Week than usual.
"This is a monumental week in Australian politics, the beginning of the process towards a referendum in this country is about to begin in a very formal way," Ms Burney told the audience at the launch of Bayside Council's official NAIDOC program at Rockdale Town Hall yesterday.
The event was attended by many local school students who Ms Burney said will play a role as Australia moves towards a referendum for a Voice in Parliament.
"Most of you in this room are too young to have even voted in a successful referendum," Ms Burney said.
"So we have to educate people about what a referendum actually entails and for the young people here today this is something that will become very obvious to you through your schooling as we take it forward to the Australian people.
"We will have a referendum. We will have a voice, a First Nations voice in the parliament.
"And we will have a Makarrata Commission overseeing a national process of truth-telling and national treaty making.
"And you can all be part of it. That's what's so exciting and so significant. So this year's NAIDOC theme, Get Up, Stand Up Show Up has lots of meaning and certainly has meaning towards a successful referendum in this country."
The NAIDOC Week launch was attended by Rockdale MP Ron Hoenig, Rockdale MP Steve Kamper, Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry and Bayside councillors.
The event moved into the Rockdale Town Hall because of the rain. Following the officidal proceedings, the local school students took part in a shell art workshop.
Bayside Council's NAIDOC Week celebrations, July 3 to 10, started with an official flag raising ceremony on Monday.
This will be followed by:
Camouflage Art
Tuesday 5 July 2022 | 10:00am - 11:30am
Eastgardens Library, 152 Bunnerong Road (inside Westfield), Eastgardens
Art and game activities about animals in Indigenous Art for Children aged 6 to 10 years old. Bookings essential at: https://events.bayside.nsw.gov.au
Family Fun Day
Wednesday 6 July 2022 | 10:00am - 2:00pm
Depena Reserve, Dolls Point
Free shell art workshop, BBQ and yarn up group. No bookings required.
Indigenous Games
Thursday 7 July 2022 | 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Arncliffe Youth Centre, 9 Townsend Lane, Arncliffe
Join in the free Yulunga traditional Indigenous games and cultural traditions in sport-related activities.
Bookings at: http://baysideyouthservices.eventbrite.com
Living Library Aboriginal Elder: Aunty Barb Simms
Friday 8 July 2022 | 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Rockdale Library, Level 3 Meeting Room, 444-446 Princes Highway, Rockdale
The talk will focus on local Aboriginal history and the importance of NAIDOC Week.
Bookings essential at: https://events.bayside.nsw.gov.au
Flickerfest Movie Night
Saturday 9 July 2022 | 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Botany Town Hall, 1423 Botany Road, Botany
Council and Flickerfest present a free screening of inspiring Aboriginal short films
celebrating NAIDOC Week.
Bookings at: www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/flickerfest
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
