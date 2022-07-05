St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police release image of Kombi van after reopening sexual assault case at Mortdale nearly 40 years ago

Updated July 5 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 9:10pm
Image of a blue Kombi van issued by NSW Police.

Police have released an image of a Kombi van after reopening an investigation into the sexual assault of of a woman at Penshurst almost 40 years ago.

