Police have released an image of a Kombi van after reopening an investigation into the sexual assault of of a woman at Penshurst almost 40 years ago.
A police statement said, about 9pm on Thursday March 17, 1983, a 19-year-old woman was inside a phone box on Ocean Street, near the intersection of Forest Road, when she was forced into a van by a man.
The woman was driven away and sexually assaulted before being released on Roberts Avenue, Mortdale.
The incident was reported to local police at the time and, despite extensive investigations, no one has been charged.
In November 2020, detectives attached to St George Police Area Command commenced a renewed investigation into the incident.
As inquiries continue, detectives have released an image of a vehicle of interest.
The vehicle depicted in the image is described as a light blue Volkswagen 'Kombi' panel van with no rear seats.
In addition, police are appealing to speak to a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with an average build, a fair complexion, and brown/auburn wavy hair.
He is believed to have been aged in his 20s or 30s at the time of the incident.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
