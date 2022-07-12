Prime waterfront estate in Dolans Bay

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Reminiscent of a grand country manor, the landmark "Tranquility" is renowned as one of Dolans Bay's most significant waterfront estates and rests on over 4,000sqm of landscaped grounds.
Built in 1930 and on the market for the first time since 1973, this architectural marvel has been tastefully recreated for contemporary living.
Offering the perfect setting for entertaining, the north-facing sanctuary boasts water views, a jetty, pontoon and boat shed.
With a true north-facing aspect, the double brick estate features lounge/dining, an opulent staircase, spacious bedrooms and a former maid's quarter which is now a laundry.
Cecil Vincent Stevenson (founder of 2UE radio station) owned/built the manor to capture views from a deck around the estate.
The refined living zones have statement windows, ornate fireplace, elegant timber columns, cast-iron railings, high ceilings, decorative cornices, terrazzo floors and many original light fittings.
An easy outdoor transition to terraces and patios in cascading gardens and an in-ground swimming pool.
A family-sized gourmet kitchen has a walk-in pantry and quality appliances. Combining luxury with functionality, the estate also has a home office, underhouse storage, large garage plus a double carport.
