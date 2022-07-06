Frontier Services Volunteer and Revesby resident John Bestel has once again been given a kind and generous donation of children's books from Big W, Menai.
Arrangements have been made by Mr Bestel for 3200 books in packs of six to be distributed to 534 Kindergarten-aged children in 13 primary and preschools in isolated regions of central and north west NSW.
Mr Bestel has been volunteering for Frontier Services Outback Link for the past eight years. It has provided assistance and support to farmers and their families for the past 109 years.
"The mental health, domestic violence and suicide rates are still skyrocketing so the farmers and their families still need all of the assistance and support that we can give them," Mr Bestel said.
