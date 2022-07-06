All players in the NRL's Round 16 action last weekend - and the NSWRL's premier competition, The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup - wore the Mark Hughes Foundation Beanies as they ran out before kick-off.
Last Tuesday morning in Cronulla it was early and it was cold, however former Sharks Board member and local identity Glenn Gorick was undeterred as he kicked off his involvement in Beanies for Brain Cancer Round at PointsBet Stadium .
Joined at 5am by Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta and a group of supporters and friends, Gorick began a walk to the SCG where he joined the 'The Big Three' trek - 45 trekkers walking from Sydney to Newcastle across three days, with the first official leg from NRL HQ to the Sydney Opera House.
The Big Three Trek in support of the Mark Hughes Foundation featured a number of former NRL greats, sportspeople and media personalities, walking alongside Mark Hughes as a part of a team hoping to raise $3 million and sell 175,000 beanies during this year's Beanie for Brain Cancer Round.
To add to colour of the walk, Gorick wore a full trail bike kit for the entire 200 kilometres.
Gorick said it was a big day one ,after leaving Dino Mezzatesta at Pointsbet he walked over to Brighton Le sands and met up with former SBS commentator Michael Tomalaris.
"I then headed to the SCG for the Mark Hughes Foundation Beanies for brain cancer launch and then onto the Opera house to finish about 40 ks on day one.
"It was a tough day towards the end"
Glenn said the trail bike boots weren't made for walking and broke up by the time he got to Newcastle.
"But they made the distance! "
"I have met many great people fighting with Brain Cancer and their inspirational stories are certainly motivating to get involved in the MHF to raise much needed funds.
"To date 800 thousand beanies have been sold and 15 million dollars raised."
The walk with 50 starters then headed to Terrigal on Wednesday before Thursday saw them finish at Caves Beach and finally finishing on Friday at McDonald Jones stadium Newcastle coving about 200ks ,where they did a lap of the field at halftime of the Knights v Titans NRL game.
The Sharks family have been through their own experiences with Brain Cancer in recent years, with former player Fine Kula diagnosed with the disease at age 21.
Kula bravely battled the disease, his cancer now in remission. Kula is currently back in involved with rugby league at the Sharks, working as an academy and junior representative coach.
NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the Beanie for Brain Cancer Round grows every year thanks to the support of the Rugby League community.
"Mark Hughes played rugby league with great spirit, but it has been his spirit in fighting and beating brain cancer and then setting up the Mark Hughes Foundation to help save lives that is inspiring," Mr Abdo said.
"Every year everyone in the game gets behind this cause with passion. More than $15 million dollars has been raised over five seasons of the Beanie for Brain Cancer round."
In Australia, Brain Cancer kills more children than any other disease and more people under 40 than any other cancer. Supporters are being urged to help raise much needed funds by buying a beanie or donating to the Mark Hughes Foundation. More information is available at markhughesfoundation.com.au.
Beanies are available online from all Lowes Australia stores, participating NSW/QLD/ACT IGA Australia stores or online at www.markhughesfoundation.com.au.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
