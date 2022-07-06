St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Gorick walks the walk

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:35am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Start: Glenn Gorick and Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta begin the Beanies for Brain Cancer Walk from Pointsbet Stadium.Picture John Veage

All players in the NRL's Round 16 action last weekend - and the NSWRL's premier competition, The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup - wore the Mark Hughes Foundation Beanies as they ran out before kick-off.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.