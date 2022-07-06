Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Georges River community rises to honour NAIDOC Week

Georges River Council acknowledges that the Bidegal people of the Eora Nation are the traditional inhabitants and custodians of all land and water in which the Georges River region is situated.
The Georges River, with its rich resources, natural setting and connections to country, is a place that attracted people, and a place where people traditionally gathered.
Council recognises Aboriginal people as an integral part of the Georges River community and highly values their past and future social and cultural contributions.
This week, Georges River Council celebrates NAIDOC Week, held from 3-10 July, inviting the community to recognise our First Nations culture and achievements and continue to support our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
In line with the Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! theme this year, I am encouraging everyone to reflect on our individual contributions to eliminating racism and look at how we work together to champion our First Nations community.
Council is proud to support the NAIDOC Week Youth and Family Day, hosted by local community group 3Bridges on Friday, 15 July, from 10am to 4pm at Penshurst Park.
All ages are invited to join in the action and fun-filled day of activities and events to embrace the achievements from local First Nations groups and organisations.
As part of Council's commitment to embracing our diverse community and rich history, NAIDOC Week themed street banners have been installed to celebrate our First Nations community within the Georges River area.
Make sure to stop and have a look the next time you're out and about in the community.
