SES: Safe to return to Bonnet Bay but urges caution

Updated July 6 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:11am
The NSW SES advises you may now return with caution to the following area(s): Low lying parts of Bonnet Bay: Johnson Close, Arthur Place and properties on Lower Washington Drive backing on to Johnson Close.

