SES: Safe to return to Bonnet Bay but urges caution

The NSW SES advises you may now return with caution to the following area(s): Low lying parts of Bonnet Bay: Johnson Close, Arthur Place and properties on Lower Washington Drive backing on to Johnson Close.
"You should take care when returning to the area as flood damage can be widespread," an SES spokesperson said.
What you need to do:
. Drive slowly, plan your route carefully to avoid any flooded roads and allow extra travel time. Damage to roads, bridges or buildings caused by flooding and landslip may still exist in your area.
. Be aware of road hazards including mud and debris.
. Remain vigilant as there could still be water in low lying areas.
. Take care as local roads could still have water over them.
. Check in on your neighbours if safe to do so.
. Check on animals and livestock.
If your property has been affected by floodwater
. Make sure your property is safe before entering. Check for damage to windows,
walls and the roof and be careful of potential dangers including asbestos.
. Make sure the electricity and gas are turned off before going inside. Use a torch to carry out inspections inside buildings.
. If power points, electrical equipment, appliances or electrical hot water systems have been exposed to floodwater or are water damaged in any way, they must be inspected by a qualified electrician before use.
. Gas appliances and gas bottles that have been exposed to floodwater should be inspected for safety before use.
. Wear suitable protective clothing, including boots and gloves when cleaning up.
. Sandbags that have been in contact with floodwater need to be thrown away. Sturdy gloves should be worn when handling wet sandbags as they can contain chemicals, waste, and diseases.
. Be aware of any slip, trip or fall hazards
. Never eat food which has been in contact with floodwater
. Only use clean utensils and personal items
For disaster payments, grants and financial assistance for people living in areas affected by severe storms and floods, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.
