A visit from former Cronulla WSL top ten surfer Connor O'Leary on his way to South Africa's J-Bay capped of a big month for Nigel Howell as his Cronulla Triple Bull Surf shop relocated and expanded, making it one of Sydney's biggest surfboard stores, loaded with racks stocked with over 1100 boards to choose from.
There is literally something for everyone to catch waves on, from the seasoned professional surfer to the absolute beginner and they are now stocking the biggest and best range of new surfboards on the south side of Sydney.
Triple Bull is a premium surf store for surfers run by surfers and has recently relocated to 38 Kingsway, where they now carry all the major brands from the top shapers in the world with a massive selection of wetsuits and hardware as well as mens, ladies and kids clothing.
With surfing now an Olympic sport, the Grommet age group is the fastest growing division in the world - in days gone by the grommets had to make do with hand me downs and leftovers. Now they have their own board rack with over 40 to choose from, from all the best shapers in the world.
Shop owner Howie said they were carrying between 1000-1200 boards in the new shop from the best shapers in the world, including Pyzel, Christenson, Sharpeye, Chilli, CIS, Lost, DHD, Firewire, Hayden, LSD and JS among others.
Triple Bull has been a core supplier to the local and traveling surfing community for many years, starting in the early days on Elouera Road under the ownership of Richard 'Dog' Marsh, to the new Kingsway location that provides easy access today.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
