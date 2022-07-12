St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Triple Bull expands

John Veage
By John Veage
July 12 2022 - 12:00am
Stocked:There is a surfboard for everyone at Nigel Howell's new Cronulla Triple Bull store on the Kingsway. Picture John Veage

A visit from former Cronulla WSL top ten surfer Connor O'Leary on his way to South Africa's J-Bay capped of a big month for Nigel Howell as his Cronulla Triple Bull Surf shop relocated and expanded, making it one of Sydney's biggest surfboard stores, loaded with racks stocked with over 1100 boards to choose from.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

