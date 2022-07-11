Rohan Browning is a 100m sprint powerhouse who first competed at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.
Browning, from Menai, missed the final by an antagonising one-thousandth of a second. He also competed in the Men's 4 x 100m event,the team finishing fourth.
He is now the second-best ever 100m sprinter in this country after his 10.01 heat time at the Tokyo games.
Browning is now with coach Andrew Murphy working towards becoming a part of the sub-10 club and is a major medal contender to watch out for at the 2022 Games.
He has a chance to break the 10 sec barrier this week, when he'll contest the Athletics World Championships in the US state of Oregon(15-24 July), and then the Commonwealth Games in England.
He has only raced five times this year and told ABC Sport it's hard to change his racing patterns.
"We've really overhauled my race model to focus on trying to extend that acceleration a little bit and then hit top end speed a bit later."
