St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Flood-affected people in Sutherland Shire and Georges River can apply for state and federal government assistance

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 6 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret and Peter Davis with flood-damaged household items at their Woronora home.

Residents and businesses in Sutherland Shire and Georges River affected by the recent floods are eligible to apply for two forms of government assistance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.