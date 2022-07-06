Residents and businesses in Sutherland Shire and Georges River affected by the recent floods are eligible to apply for two forms of government assistance.
The two council areas are among 23 throughout the state declared natural disaster communities and eligible for state and federal government payments.
The state government is providing assistance through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), and it may include:
Contact Service NSW on 13 77 88. Further information: www.recovery.gov.au.
In addition, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced yesterday (Wednesday) a lfederal government ump sum payment of $1000 per adult and $400 for each child younger than 16 for people who have been seriously affected.
Claims can be made through a my Gov account. Further information: call 180 22 66.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
