Last week winners of the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh grants program were announced with the St Ursula's Fatima Netball Club being awarded $5,000 in grant funding to help nurture NSW's future netball stars.
The largest club in the St George District Netball Association, St Ursula's Fatima Netball Club was selected amongst a nationwide application process and will look to utilise funding to help financially disadvantaged families pay for their registration fees.
Club Secretary Kirsty Melfi who applied for the Woolworths grant said they couldn't be more thankful.
"For us Play Fresh is about removing financial barriers for people to be able to play netball. So we're hoping that we get double the registrations, at least 60 kids in NetSetGO next year and with the active kids voucher, everyone will play for free.
"With Pick Fresh, making fruit available for our 300 club members after their games will also help them to renourish their bodies in the right way."
Established in 1976 St Ursula's Fatima Netball Club is a Kingsgrove based netball club accepting all players from the 5-9 year old NetSetGo to Juniors (10-17yrs) up to Seniors (18yrs+).
Players are not limited to those attending the St Ursula's or Fatima Schools and the club has a strong focus on family and the community, which continues to give young, aspiring netballers the chance to learn and grow.
The club will use funding to ensure their junior netballers are educated and encouraged to fuel their body with healthier food choices to help them play their best.
Woolworths NetSetGO Ambassador and former Australian Diamond Catherine Cox said going to netball on a Saturday was one of her favourite things to do.
"Young netballers today are the next generation of the Australian Diamonds, so it's important that we invest in their wellbeing from a young age and give them the best opportunity to thrive."
Netball Australia CEO Kelly Ryan said the Pick Fresh Play Fresh grants provide much-needed support to grassroots netball communities right across Australia.
"The future of netball will be shaped by children participating in programs such as Woolworths NetSetGO, made possible through Woolworths' support for grassroots netball.
Over the last five years, Woolworths has shown its continued support for grassroots netball, donating over $1.1 million to more than 285 netball clubs across Australia through its community grants program
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
