St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Woolworths backs local netballers

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 11 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Ursula's in action

Last week winners of the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh grants program were announced with the St Ursula's Fatima Netball Club being awarded $5,000 in grant funding to help nurture NSW's future netball stars.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.