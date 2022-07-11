Sutherland Shire Football Association is still progressing through the selection process for the Harrie Denning Football Centre at Kareela to become a Team Training Base Camp for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Taking place every four years, the FIFA Women's World Cup sees 32 nations compete on the international stage, with continental qualification pathways leading to an exciting finals event.
The competition has seen four past champions; USA, Germany, Japan and Norway.
The FIFA World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 from July 19-August 20.
FIFA's Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman said It's the single biggest female sporting event in the world and it inspires not only players and people on the pitch, but people off the pitch, women, girls and society in general.
"This Women's World Cup is going to be a huge catalyst for the growth of women's football, not only in Australia and New Zealand, but right across the Asia-Pacific region and the globe."
To qualify for a Team Training Base Camp for a World Cup playing country, the SSFA would have to have significant Infrastructure upgrade requirements,such as a lighting upgrade to 300 lux - on one field .
That field would also need renovation and upgrading - with a hybrid surface, irrigation, and drainage.
It would also need amenity upgrades, with gender neutral player and referee change rooms and a first aid/medical room.
Sutherland Shire Football Vice President and 'Get on Side' ambassador Laura Cowell said they had been working closely with the key project stakeholders Sutherland Shire Council, Football NSW and FIFA to look at solutions for the infrastructure compliance gaps and are hopeful to secure funds to support the Project.
"Sutherland Shire Football Association is the largest Football Association in NSW and Australia with the largest female participation base in the state." she said
"Our project has been shovel ready for over two years, with outcomes to the community such as; providing enhanced sustainable facilities to develop, retain and increase participation in the Sutherland Shire.
"These upgrades would also allow night competition games for community and elite football,it would Increase venue capacity and provide a quality venue for a FIFA Women's World Cup nation."
With the Base Camp selection process to be finalised by this November, time is critical and a successful bid from the SSFA would only be possible with a significant injection of funds from the stakeholders FIFA,Football NSW and Government's.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
