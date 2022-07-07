"One of my primary goals has been to transform the subject of cancer with flamboyant and inviting aesthetics in order to mitigate the stigmatised perception cancer holds," she said. "One of my primary goals with this video work was to create something which exuded seductive toxicity. A work which is dynamic, captivating and lulls you into a false sense of security before confronting you with its true subject matter. The subject of cancer is seen as toxic and shameful to discuss. The vibrant visuals are used to impose a sense of playfulness and opulence, to camouflage the reality of cancer. Overall, my aim has been to provide an empathetic perspective on artistic representations of cancer."