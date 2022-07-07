Light up the night, a festival is shining bright.
Westfield Miranda Festival of Lights: Dine Under the Stars is coming to Sutherland Shire this month.
Artist Bec Litvan is sharing her artwork in the collaboration between Hazelhurst Art Centre and Westfield Miranda.
Her immersive artwork 'Down the Rabbit Hole', will be showcased at Westfield Miranda from 5-9pm, July 14-31.
Ms Litvan's work was inspired by her mother, and is an artistic representation of breast cancer and its connection to the body. Her work is also influenced by Soviet history, and presents an eclectic mix of medical and cultural aesthetics.
By showcasing cancer with a "flamboyantly kitsch colour palette," the artist aims to create an interactive experience that makes a social comment on cultural taboos.
"One of my primary goals has been to transform the subject of cancer with flamboyant and inviting aesthetics in order to mitigate the stigmatised perception cancer holds," she said. "One of my primary goals with this video work was to create something which exuded seductive toxicity. A work which is dynamic, captivating and lulls you into a false sense of security before confronting you with its true subject matter. The subject of cancer is seen as toxic and shameful to discuss. The vibrant visuals are used to impose a sense of playfulness and opulence, to camouflage the reality of cancer. Overall, my aim has been to provide an empathetic perspective on artistic representations of cancer."
During the festival there will also be family fun activities including face painting, glitter artists, light-up balloon twisters and live entertainment.
