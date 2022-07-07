Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre celebrates NAIDOC Week

It was a meeting of many cultures and backgrounds when Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre hosted its biggest ever NAIDOC Week event yesterday.
The Walangari and the Diramu Aboriginal Dance and Didgeridoo group provided a performance that was in the spirit of NAIDOC Week and that was not only enriching in history and culture, but was also interactive and educational.
The centre's Arabic Seniors Group and its Able and Loving It Disability Support Group were able to mix with the dancers and learn more about indigenous culture.
Oatley MP Mark Coure attended in his role as NSW Minister for Multiculturalism and Seniors and said that it was the best Indigenous performance he has ever seen.
"The significance of the day was to break down barriers and educate people on the richness of the culture of our Indigenous First Nations people," Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre chief executive Officer Anne Farah-Hill said.
"Many who attended were enthused to be able to participate in the activities and the performance. Most people walked out with a sense of understanding and appreciation.
"We thank the Kingsrove RSL and the Earlwood-Bardwell Park RSL CLub grants for making this day possible and to the staff of KCAC and the Disability team for making it such a success. We also thank Walangari and his dancers."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
