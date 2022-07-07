St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Healthcare equipment company to replace Blackrock Brasserie and Brewery on landmark site at Sylvania

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:50am
Blackrock Brasserie, which has closed, was Sutherland Shire's first combined restaurant and microbrewery. Picture: DA

A healthcare equipment company will replace the former Blackrock brewery and brasserie business on a landmark site on Princes Highway, Sylvania.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

