A healthcare equipment company will replace the former Blackrock brewery and brasserie business on a landmark site on Princes Highway, Sylvania.
Sutherland Shire Council has given development consent for a change of use of the two-storey building on the northern side of the highway at the intersection of Madeira Street, opposite Port Hacking Road.
Aidacare will provide a retail premises for "bulky goods", displaying, selling and hiring equipment such as mobility aids, adjustable beds and mattresses, specialty chairs and bathroom aids for hospitals, residential aged care facilities, home and community care and rehabilitation.
The fitout is expected to cost $95,000.
Blackrock Brasserie, which has closed, was Sutherland Shire's first combined restaurant and microbrewery.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
