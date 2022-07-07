Cronulla have secured their fourth straight win with a dominant 28-6 victory over a depleted Melbourne Storm team at PointsBet Stadium on Thursday night.
Sharks centre Jesse Ramien crossed for a hat-trick as the home side ran in six tries to one in the comfortable win.
The Sharks scored four tries to set up a 20-0 lead in the first half against a Storm side that continued their scrappy efforts from last week's loss to the Sea Eagles.
After losing chief playmaker Nicho Hynes a day before the game, veteran five-eighth Matt Moylan stepped up in his absence with a great running game which included two try assists.
The most encouraging sign for the Sharks faithful was when Melbourne had three sets on Cronulla's line but couldn't capitalise pushed backwards with great defense, only scoring in the last five minutes when the game was lost.
Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo made it 10 tries in 11 games at PointsBet Stadium when he collected a Moylan kick in the 33rd minute to score in the eastern corner.
It was also a game with some spite with Storms Brandon Smith sent to the sin-bin for descent in the second half before Andrew Fifita was given his marching orders with two minutes left for a dangerous throw on the Storm hooker.
Cronulla will now make the trip to North Queensland next Friday night for a clash against the Cowboys. The match will be the first for the Sharks against former playmaker Chad Townsend who is in top form.
Sharks star Nicho Hynes and Toby Rudolf are likely to return after COVID-19 ruled them out tonight.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
