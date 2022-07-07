St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Heroic rescue of four swimmers by off-duty Garie beach lifesavers brings awards

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 7 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Cootes and Jessika Hay with Heathcote MP Lee Evans. Picture: supplied

Two Garie Beach Surf Life Saving Club members have been recognised for a courageous rescue of a group of four swimmers, who became caught in a dangerous rip on the evening of Australia Day this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.